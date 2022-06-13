0

We (myself & spouse - no other employees) are owners of S-Corp and planning to run quarterly payroll. It seems some states have mandatory labor laws to have the payroll run every week or bi-weekly etc., based on employee classification.

I have two questions:

  1. As a S-corp owner, what category we might fall into (like exempt/non-exempt or this is not applicable for owners)?

  2. Does Virginia allow to run quarterly payroll for S-corp owners (no other employees works for this S-corp)

Appreciate any guidance!

