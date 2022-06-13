I would like to set up an e-commerce/marketplace and outsource KYC to a payment provider. My problem is that I'm not clear if suppliers are considered to be the same as vendors when it comes to KYC and if I have to perform any due diligence if they use the same payment provider as me.

When signing up to a payment provider i.e. Stripe, Paypal, Payoneer, Hyperwallet, Tipalti etc you specify the type of company: e-commerce, marketplace, small business, enterprise etc and are allocated a solution that fits.

With marketplaces you can redirect users to the payment provider to complete KYC obligations and then the user is redirected back with a status indicating their KYC status. However what if I don't set it up as a marketplace/user platform and instead consider sellers as suppliers. As an example I could pay a supplier via Paypal if they have a Paypal account or Payoneer if they have Payoneer account etc.

So does this mean if I set up a payment facility with a KYC compliant payment provider that lets other users set up accounts and send funds between each other, there's no need to onboard the user and conduct my own KYC compliance on them? I can just ask suppliers to set up an account and tell me the account number to send funds to and that's it?

My question is about what the KYC legal requirement is. However my confusion is due to the different processes. For example Stripe makes it mandatory for sellers to be KYC'd before they are paid out. Tipalti/Hyperwallet put the onus on the recipient of funds to ID themselves before collecting. This makes me think I can just ask for the Paypal/Payoneer number to payout to and the differences are just internal decisions by the payment providers of how their products work.