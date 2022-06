I made some experiments with the creation of nfts on various platform like open sea and mintable. No one reacted on the nft's and it's not strange because they clearly sucks!

But i saw some ridicoulus nft's sold for milions of dollars. After that in my mynd come one this thought, can people use the web 3.0 in order to laundry money?

Basicly you make an nft and sell it for milions and the someone else or you from an account buy this nft and after that declare the profit.