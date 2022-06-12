For reference: I had a tenant for 2 years in my 1 bedroom apartment with her cat. Her lease is expiring and I will not renew it because my son needs a place for college. However, the cat absolutely destroyed the carpet with its claws, and I had to pay to have it entirely replaced. The vinyl blinds looking out the window were also bent and had to be replaced.

She apologized but doesn't seem to think it's a "big deal" because she's paying for it from her deposit. She also is complaining that finding a new rental is extremely difficult and wants a referral. Of course I cannot in good conscience recommend a tenant with such a cat. Do I simply decline her request? Or allow her to list me but, if called, offer my honest (yet negative) opinion?