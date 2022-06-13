2

For reference: I had a tenant for 2 years in my 1 bedroom apartment with her cat. Her lease is expiring and I will not renew it because my son needs a place for college. However, the cat absolutely destroyed the carpet with its claws, and I had to pay to have it entirely replaced. The vinyl blinds looking out the window were also bent and had to be replaced.

She apologized but doesn't seem to think it's a "big deal" because she's paying for it from her deposit. She also is complaining that finding a new rental is extremely difficult and wants a referral. Of course I cannot in good conscience recommend a tenant with such a cat. Do I simply decline her request? Or allow her to list me but, if called, offer my honest (yet negative) opinion?

    I don't understand your negative impression - if the tenant bought you a new carpet, what's the problem? You now have a new carpet instead of a used one; and for free. What's bad about that?
    – Aganju
    12 hours ago
    @PeteCon your own son going to college is a lot different than your Uncle Bob. I think the assumption is that they are going to be paying next to or literally nothing and it is convenient for both the parent and child to have peace of mind for college housing.
    – windwally
    4 hours ago
    Is this your first time renting to someone with a pet? Some property damage is common for basically any pet, including cats. Some landlords will even do a small bump in rental rate (Something around $25 per pet) to cover this known cost - in addition to paying for the damages out of the deposit. I might recommend you implement a similar policy if you haven't already. Or, if this is really non-negotiable to you, do not allow any pets in the future.
    – Zibbobz
    4 hours ago
    @Zibbobz I currently pay +$40/month for a small dog, and put up an additional $250 pet deposit when I moved in. My lease also spells out the costs of replacement for pretty much everything in the apartment. Some things are waived after I lived here more than two years, though carpet replacement (if needed, when I leave) is not waived.
    – Michael Richardson
    3 hours ago
    Do you have any particular problem with this tenant? Damage was done, damage was paid, that's what deposits are for. She even apologised for buying you a new carpet. A referral is factual and simple: paid her rent on time (yes/no), paid for damages not attributable to fair use after 2 years (yes/no), any complaints from neighbors (yes/no).
    – njzk2
    1 hour ago

If the damage done is covered by the deposit, then I wouldn't give the tenant a bad reference, that's the point of the deposit. Even if it wasn't covered by the deposit, if they willingly covered the excess I would still not give them a bad reference.

If you disagree/have other reasons not to give a good reference, then the courteous thing to do is to let the tenant know that if contacted you would not provide a good reference.

As an alternative you could offer to provide a summary of rent paid (due date and date paid for the duration of the tenancy), which might help them without you endorsing them as a tenant.

    I think this answer does a good job at providing a more objective perspective to a third party. On paper, if a tenant paid on time and covered all damages- they're a good renter. I think renters often rent spaces they're in some way emotionally attached to so take damage personally regardless of whether or not it's paid for.
    – rob
    4 hours ago
Generally when providing reference it would be best to refrain from matters of opinion. Did the tenant pay as agreed and on time and covered all the damage caused? That's all you can answer without risking a defamation suit.

The damage you're describing is, honestly, expected when you have a tenant with pets, especially cats. Ask for extra deposit ("pet deposit") next time. The cat didn't do anything wrong, the cat did what all cats do.

    I was advised that it's fine for me to tell inquiring landlords whether or not I would rent to the tenant again, but beyond that I stick to timeliness of rent, proper/timely notices given, and whether or not I had to use damage deposit for anything.
    – Hart CO
    18 hours ago
  • As the question doesn't specify a jurisdiction, it's worth pointing out that the advice in this answer to ask for a larger deposit is not necessarily valid everywhere. In England and Wales for example, most tenancies have a capped deposit of 5 weeks rent (exceptions exist but would go beyond the scope of an answer comment).
    – JBentley
    1 hour ago
I will answer the way I did in a similar situation where I fired an employee for horrible performance that asked me for a reference.

"I'd be happy to provide a reference, but I am going to be honest when they call. You don't want to list me as a reference."

    very different situation, as the tenant didn't actually do anything wrong (the situation would be comparable if she had been evicted, for example)
    – njzk2
    1 hour ago

