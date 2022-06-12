My wife works as a US public school teacher.

She took several months off for maternity leave. Because she only had a month of paid sick leave accumulated, 6 weeks went unpaid. The workplace simply stopped giving her paychecks until she returned. We assumed that would be the only reductions to salary.

But looking over the finances, I find after she returned from maternity leave, they also reduced subsequent paychecks by 8% (before taxes). Since maternity leave until now, all paychecks were reduced by this 8%, even though she's been back, working full time.

Is that normal pay is taken out in several paychecks, then also taken out as a percent of further paychecks for the rest of the year?