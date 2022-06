I searched a lot, but couldn't find any concrete answer for this question:

When LLC S-Corp (Myself & Spouse), owners need to get paid "reasonable salary". I am planning to to run the payroll "quarterly", the problem is, we may not have consistent income (due to projects).

Now the question is, are we allowed to adjust (increase/decrease) our salary for the pay period based on income? We are thinking of keeping 60% of income for that quarter as payroll consistently.

Appreciate any input, thanks!