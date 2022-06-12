0

I’m a first time home buyer in Canada. I need to pull together ~40K to cover the down payment on a house. I have investments which would cover this cost (mostly in total US market index funds). However, since the stock market is down ~20% since the start of the year and the interest rate on my line of credit is only ~5.5% I’m wondering if it makes more sense to pay the downpayment with my line of credit, and wait for the market to rebound before cashing out. Does this make financial sense?/ can one put home downpayments on unsecured lines of credit? It feels a little bit like I’m over-leveraging myself and taking on debt on top of debt, but the numbers seem to justify it in this case.

(Note: I have looked at similar questions that have been posted, but most of these relate to people buying a second house and taking out a HELOC or not having sufficient funds to cover the downpayment without a line of credit).

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.