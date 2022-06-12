0

I have started to use GnuCash as my main accounting software and I have created a brand new file with my current checking account balance. What I would like to do now is insert my past 2 months history of transactions in order to analyse where money went and came from.

The problem I am facing is that, even if I insert a past transaction the software reduces the balance of my current checking account (which is in the future relative to the transaction).

What I would like the software to do is something similar to this:

If on date 12/12/12 you had a current balance in checking account of 1000$ and you insert a transaction on date 10/12/12 of 50$, that means that before 10/12/12 you had 1050$.

Is there a way to fix my current checking account and create past transactions relative to my current checking account balance?

Improve this question
New contributor
Matt is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Matt is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.