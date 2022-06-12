I have started to use GnuCash as my main accounting software and I have created a brand new file with my current checking account balance. What I would like to do now is insert my past 2 months history of transactions in order to analyse where money went and came from.

The problem I am facing is that, even if I insert a past transaction the software reduces the balance of my current checking account (which is in the future relative to the transaction).

What I would like the software to do is something similar to this:

If on date 12/12/12 you had a current balance in checking account of 1000$ and you insert a transaction on date 10/12/12 of 50$, that means that before 10/12/12 you had 1050$.

Is there a way to fix my current checking account and create past transactions relative to my current checking account balance?