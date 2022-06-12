1

I am trying to understand where the famous average return rate of about 10% of the S&P 500 comes from. In most conversations, the usual starting date is on 1965. Its averaging closing value at that time was about 88.16$. Today (2022), it is at 4,343.56$. I then naively attempted to see what the annualized return rate should be to go from the former to the latter (final = initial*(1+x)^years), but I only find something a little over 7%? I then instead tried to look at the return rate per year, from 1965 to 2022, and made an average out of that. This gave me a little over 8%. In any cases, I fail to get to the stated 10%?

I see in some documents that they always state to "include dividends", which may be the source of the error, but this confuses me since the S&P 500 is an index fund and not a single company that could pay dividends?

I see in some documents that they always state to "include dividends", which may be the source of the error, but this confuses me since the S&P 500 is an index fund and not a single company that could pay dividends?

Firstly, the S&P 500 is a stock index, not an index fund. There are many index funds that aim to track the S&P 500 index, but the S&P 500 itself is not an index fund. You cannot buy the S&P 500 index, but you can buy an index fund that aims to track it.

Secondly, most index funds that aim to track the S&P 500 index do so by replicating the S&P 500 index. They do this by holding more or less the same stocks that are part of the S&P 500 index. These stocks pay dividends. This is where the dividends come from.

Thirdly, there are a few variants of the S&P 500 index. The Price Return S&P 500 index (SPX) is what you see all the time in financial news, but it does not include dividends in the returns. The Total Return S&P 500 index includes dividends in the returns. Therefore, to do your calculation, you should use the Total Return S&P 500 index.

Refer to Are the S&P 500 and DOW "performance index" or normal/price index? for more details about the different variants of the S&P 500 index.

