I see in some documents that they always state to "include dividends", which may be the source of the error, but this confuses me since the S&P 500 is an index fund and not a single company that could pay dividends?

Firstly, the S&P 500 is a stock index, not an index fund. There are many index funds that aim to track the S&P 500 index, but the S&P 500 itself is not an index fund. You cannot buy the S&P 500 index, but you can buy an index fund that aims to track it.

Secondly, most index funds that aim to track the S&P 500 index do so by replicating the S&P 500 index. They do this by holding more or less the same stocks that are part of the S&P 500 index. These stocks pay dividends. This is where the dividends come from.

Thirdly, there are a few variants of the S&P 500 index. The Price Return S&P 500 index (SPX) is what you see all the time in financial news, but it does not include dividends in the returns. The Total Return S&P 500 index includes dividends in the returns. Therefore, to do your calculation, you should use the Total Return S&P 500 index.

