I am not sure if this question is suitable to ask in this module of stackoverflow. I have a question with related to funding. I run a startup called qrpaisa. qrpaisa is qr based payment system. qr (qr code) and paisa (its currency of my country like cents in US)

The service is ready, legally registered, web/app developed, launched and made a transaction of 10,000 PKR or $49 via qrpaisa. I recently had a conversation with someone (a family member), who want to buy 25% of qrpaisa for 50,000 PKR which is $245 . I told him, I can give 1% equity for $245 . After some discussion, I agreed for 10% equity for $245. I agreed because he has some connection which I believe will help grow the business, and he also planning to invest around 300,000 - 400,000 PKR or in dollars $1,472 - $1,963 only if he believes that the business is doing fine.