I am not sure if this question is suitable to ask in this module of stackoverflow. I have a question with related to funding. I run a startup called qrpaisa. qrpaisa is qr based payment system. qr (qr code) and paisa (its currency of my country like cents in US)
The service is ready, legally registered, web/app developed, launched and made a transaction of
10,000 PKR or
$49 via qrpaisa. I recently had a conversation with someone (a family member), who want to buy
25% of qrpaisa for
50,000 PKR which is
$245. I told him, I can give
1% equity for
$245. After some discussion, I agreed for 10% equity for $245. I agreed because he has some connection which I believe will help grow the business, and he also planning to invest around
300,000 -
400,000 PKR or in dollars
$1,472 -
$1,963 only if he believes that the business is doing fine.
Anyways, now initially he demanded
25% equity for
$245 which is nothing. So, after negotiating he is asking for 12% for $245. I understand this may sound crazy to some people, but I offered him
10% for
$245. I need an advice. Is this too much equity that I am giving?