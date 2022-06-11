0

I am not sure if this question is suitable to ask in this module of stackoverflow. I have a question with related to funding. I run a startup called qrpaisa. qrpaisa is qr based payment system. qr (qr code) and paisa (its currency of my country like cents in US)

The service is ready, legally registered, web/app developed, launched and made a transaction of 10,000 PKR or $49 via qrpaisa. I recently had a conversation with someone (a family member), who want to buy 25% of qrpaisa for 50,000 PKR which is $245. I told him, I can give 1% equity for $245. After some discussion, I agreed for 10% equity for $245. I agreed because he has some connection which I believe will help grow the business, and he also planning to invest around 300,000 - 400,000 PKR or in dollars $1,472 - $1,963 only if he believes that the business is doing fine.

Anyways, now initially he demanded 25% equity for $245 which is nothing. So, after negotiating he is asking for 12% for $245. I understand this may sound crazy to some people, but I offered him 10% for $245. I need an advice. Is this too much equity that I am giving?

Improve this question
New contributor
Saad Zahoor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Saad Zahoor is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.