In step 7 in this tableau tutorial he uses the number of periods as 12 I believe this number should change. So for instance if we started with January to March, the number of period would be 3. Then let's say we calculated the CAGR from January to April, the number of periods would be 4. Therefore, the number of periods in the CAGR formula in the tableau tutorial should be changing and not stay at 12. Do you agree with me?

Btw, CAGR formula is (Ending Balance/ Beginning Balance) ^ (1/n) -1, where n is the number of periods. (Usually this is used for yearly returns, but you can use it for monthly or quarterly, etc. - so instead of each year being 1 period, each month would be 1 period I believe) What do you think?