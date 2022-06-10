Someone who I have been romantically linked to for the past month but have not met in person other than Skype and email etc. wants me to pay a million dollar plus invoice out of his offshore account as his remote location for work does not have secured lines. I spoke to my Financial Advisor and he said it is a plausable situation but more than likely it is a scam of some sort. He claims to be a veterinarian and gave me a website that he is president of but all of the links on this website are error 404 messages. I called him on this and he explained that the company is in the process of merging with another group of companies and that's the reason why. yeah sure. It breaks my heart that these people have nothing better to do than infiltrate dating websites, get you hooked and than play this losing card.
Paying an invoice for someone through his offshore account as he has an unsecured line at his remote location
1This is a common and wide-spread scam. Never give or accept money to/from anyone you don't personally know and met, or are actively doing legitimate business with. That said, this site is not for rants, but rather answerable questions. Do you have any?– littleadv14 mins ago
In this case you'll be, most likely, accessing someone else's account and removing money from it. When that 3rd party realizes money was stolen, all the trails will lead back to you, while the money would be transferred to that scammer. You'll end up fighting criminal charges, while the scammer is "an innocent third party" to whom you've given a gift and who knows nothing about your "dirty dealings". In other words, you're being set up as a patsy.– littleadv12 mins ago
