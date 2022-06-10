0

I am not expertised in the field of economics and stock so I do not know anything about invest. Would anyone please recommend any book/textbook for the initial leaner to get understanding of all these knowledge?

Thanks in advance.

Improve this question
New contributor
Kieran is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Kieran is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.