I am reading up some notes on insurance policies (see below) and do not understand point (vi) about the policy limit. The lines below are enumerating various features of a commercial policy:

(i) Commercial multi-location policy

(ii) Covers five locations

(iii) Rep. Value/Location = $15M (Building = $10M, Contents = $5M)

(iv) 5% site deductible per location

(v) No location limits

(vi) Policy (layer) limit: 90% of $40M xs $4M ($6M sublimit for earthquake losses)

The voice over in the video states: "The policy has a $40M excess $4M layer with a 90% participation on that layer". Can somebody explain what this means?

[I know that a sublimit describes the maximum payout for a specific type of damage and is smaller than the limit for the whole policy but the meaning of rest of the sentence is not clear to me.]

