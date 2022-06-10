I am reading up some notes on insurance policies (see below) and do not understand point (vi) about the policy limit. The lines below are enumerating various features of a commercial policy:
(i) Commercial multi-location policy
(ii) Covers five locations
(iii) Rep. Value/Location = $15M (Building = $10M, Contents = $5M)
(iv) 5% site deductible per location
(v) No location limits
(vi) Policy (layer) limit: 90% of $40M xs $4M ($6M sublimit for earthquake losses)
The voice over in the video states: "The policy has a $40M excess $4M layer with a 90% participation on that layer". Can somebody explain what this means?
[I know that a sublimit describes the maximum payout for a specific type of damage and is smaller than the limit for the whole policy but the meaning of rest of the sentence is not clear to me.]