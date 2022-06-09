I have a very particular question for a figurative situation. In this scenario one has discovered that while shopping from a certain retailer online. That if you order same day delivery and you pay using a prepaid visa.That once you are connected to a shopper/driver you may add additional items to your order and will not be charged for them. Now this same person places additional orders with this technique. What if any would be the criminal charges?
3I’m voting to close this question because this is a legal question and you should ask a lawyer in your jurisdiction. Fraud and theft come to mind, in the US fraud over the internet may also attach Federal wire fraud and mail fraud charges.– littleadv23 mins ago
Asking for a friend...– void_ptr4 mins ago