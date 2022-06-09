0

Let's say that you owe $10,000 to several creditors. You can't pay the whole amount, but you do have enough on hand to offer everyone 40-60 cents on the dollar. And there are debt settlement companies that (for a fee, taken at the "back" end), can negotiate such large discounts.

What allows this to happen? Is it because the creditors will take a larger "haircut" than, say, 40-50 cents on the dollar if they sell it to debt buyers, etc.? Does that give them an incentive to settle?

Are there instances where creditors will sell their debt to third parties for less than what they are offered in settlement? Are debtors given the right of first refusal if creditors do decide to sell their debt?

  • They typically move all your debt into one new loan, adding their bill to it, and you are then left to pay off that new loan. The new loan would have a much better rate than the usual credit card debt people get stuck with, so you'd pay less per month than before, but you still have to pay it off. You don't get anything for free.
    – Aganju
    22 mins ago
  • @Aganju that's more debt consolidation than debt settlement.
    – Hart CO
    6 mins ago

