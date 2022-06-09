0

QUESTION - I'm looking for a name I can associate with this specific type of accounting practice and whether this would be considered good accounting, bad accounting, doesn't matter, depends, etc?

Scenario - There are 2 owners of a residential building, the rents come in, bills come in, etc, etc. After all fees, bills, etc. are paid there is a specific amount left over, but instead of paying out the remaining balance to each owner, only a percentage or flat amount is paid out to the owners leaving the remaining amount in the account.

Ex. $20K in rents come in and $5K in bills are paid leaving $15K to pay out to the 2 owners. Now instead of paying each owner $7.5K each, each owner gets $5K each, which leaves $5K in the account. This left over amount slowly builds ups or accrues over time.

Additional Info - If one or more tenants do not pay rent on time or miss a month, then what the manager does is payout the flat amount (ex. $5K) regardless of the amount that has come in for the month and pulls the difference needed from what's been saved/accrued from previous months, if less than $10K, to get to the flat rate of $5K.

Improve this question
New contributor
questionwonderer is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • A 'savings account'?
    – Aganju
    21 mins ago
  • I guess, does it matter?
    – questionwonderer
    14 mins ago
  • I mean it's called a 'joint savings account' or 'joint checking account'. It's only 'special' in their minds - it's simply a joint account they decided to use this way.
    – Aganju
    10 mins ago
  • Well, my concern isn't the type of account being used, it's the accounting practice be implemented. Is it the proper way to be doing property management accounting? I guess it could be subjective, but that's the answer I'm looking for.
    – questionwonderer
    3 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

questionwonderer is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.