So I'm looking at this page:

https://www.accountingtools.com/articles/how-to-calculate-the-issue-price-of-a-bond.html

and I had a doubt.

When lots of people start buying a stock for whatever reason (irrational reason for example), the stock price goes up. Does this not happen with bonds? Because it seems the market price of the bond is fully set by pre-determined factors.

What if nobody is willing to sell the bond at the price determined by the above formula? Won't that drive the price of the bond up? Bit confused on this issue.