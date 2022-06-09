0

So I'm looking at this page:

https://www.accountingtools.com/articles/how-to-calculate-the-issue-price-of-a-bond.html

and I had a doubt.

When lots of people start buying a stock for whatever reason (irrational reason for example), the stock price goes up. Does this not happen with bonds? Because it seems the market price of the bond is fully set by pre-determined factors.

What if nobody is willing to sell the bond at the price determined by the above formula? Won't that drive the price of the bond up? Bit confused on this issue.

2 Answers 2

0

If the bond is openly traded, yes, there will be a small difference between inherent value and transaction price. It does rarely go far off though, as more buyers or sellers would immediately show up if the bond gets 'cheap' or 'expensive'.

Check for example BND (https://investor.vanguard.com/etf/profile/BND), there is a 'Market Price' and a 'NAV' (net asset value), and there is a percentage that shows the current 'Premium' or 'Discount'. You can also look at this number over the years, and how it is distributed around zero.

0

According to this article

On the secondary market, the bond price is determined by buyers and sellers.

For example,

If a bond has a 4% coupon and the prevailing interest rate rises to 5%, the bond becomes less attractive and so its price will fall. On the other hand, if a bond has a 4% coupon and the prevailing interest rate falls to 3%, that bond becomes more attractive which pushes up its price on the secondary market.

