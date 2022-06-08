You're just including an extra month. Change your start date to 2021-01-31 so that your starting and ending periods will be 30 and 41 instead of 29 and 41.

or, more genericall, change your formula to

=-CUMIPMT(3.879%/12,360,556050,DATEDIF("2018-07-20","2021-01-01", "M")+1,DATEDIF("2018-07-20","2021-12-31","M"),0)