I like to use google sheets because of its ease of access with just a link. I have a mortgage and I need to be able to calculate the interest within a year (but I'd like to be able to do it within any two arbitrary dates).
Mortgage informmation
Cumulated interest 2021
What I have tried in google sheets: =-CUMIPMT(3.879%/12,360,556050,DATEDIF("2018-07-20","2021-01-01", "M"),DATEDIF("2018-07-20","2021-12-31","M"),0)
This doesn't give me the same interest as the one the bank gave me (20 408.88$), instead, it gives me 22 131.58$. I believe there's an extra month of interest. However, the main difficulty is that the year is off period (payments on the 20th of each month but the fiscal year is from January 1st to December 31). Ideally, I'd like to be able to pick two dates and then just refer to the specific case of those two dates and have the formula calculate the interest. ex: A1 (start date) and B1 (end date)