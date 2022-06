A company gets incorporated with only 2 stakeholders:

1st stakeholder has 250 shares (a.k.a 33.33%)

2nd stakeholder has 500 shares (a.k.a 66.67%)

Price per share: 1$

On it's first financing round:

Price per share remains the same

1st stakeholder wants to buy 250 shares

How many shares should 2nd stakeholder buy to stay even on ownership?

In this case it's obviously 500 shares.

My question is, how do i calculate those 500 shares using a formula?