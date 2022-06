What happens when a VISA Debit refund is issued with a currency that's different than the account tied to that card? In detail:

Merchant charges PLN.

Charge gets converted to EUR and gets deducted from account. It was pending for a few days.

Few days later merchant issues a reversal with the amount in PLN, which is confirmed.

There is no PLN account tied to the card. No refund has shown up in almost 3 weeks. What are my options other than wait and hope?