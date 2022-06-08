I received a payment under a business registered account under some company name, my client sent me the required funds through a SWIFT transfer, unfortunately, his bank mentioned my name instead of our business name here in Pakistan.

So, after a long time, of hundreds of email threads, my bank has informed me that the State Bank, which will approve the transfer of those funds, requires the beneficiary name to be of the company it was registered under instead of me who owns the company.

Banks Proposed Solution

They are telling me to ask the client and his bank to send a MT 103 Correction Message to my client to update the beneficiary information. I have not found any relevant internet discussion or blog on a correction message. My Question is that is it possible to send message and update information using MT 103.