Do local banks allow you to borrow in currencies other than the local currency? If so, would the financing rate be different depending the currency?
-
What country? In the US, it is unheard of for banks to offer loans in anything other than dollars. In Iceland, it has been rather common to offer loans in different currencies (which was hugely problematic in 2008 when the kroner weakened significantly during the financial crisis).– Justin Cave22 mins ago
-
Well I meant the question to general, but I am most interested in Canada.– Derek Seabrooke20 mins ago
-
You can always borrow in local currency and then immediately convert...– littleadv11 mins ago