I was looking at Social Security web site and they have option to find out how much will be retirement benefits will I get in two scenarios: Below are two scenarios and numbers(slightly modified).

If stop Working Now ( I suppose at end of 2021)

At Age 62: $930 per month

At Age 67: $1315 per month

At Age 70: $1610 per month

If Continue to Work (in similar wage)

At Age 62: $1710 per month

At Age 67: $2605 per month

At Age 70: $3330 per month

My question is that currently I have about 28 years of credit ( not full 35 years), but suppose if I want to just stop working right now in year 2020 ( i.e should get full 4 credit of the year but at half rate) and next year in.e in year 2023 if I just work part time to get all 4 credit ( but at really low wage), how Can I estimate my monthly social security retirement benefit at say when I turn 67 as I can certainly sustain till 67 years without earning ?