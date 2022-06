I just got an umbrella insurance policy (from USAA); my homeowners insurance policy is from a different company.

Currently the homeowners policy has a liability limit of $500,000. Now, the umbrella policy only requires the homeowners policy to have a liability limit of $300,000. Is there any good reason to keep the higher liability limit on the homeowners policy, or should I lower it to $300,000, since the umbrella policy will take effect after that?