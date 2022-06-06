0

How can I understand in which way the company spend his debt (loan)? I mean from the balance sheet I can see how much debt the company issued and how much is paid back. But how can I see if the debt is a “good” or “bad” debt? Can I see how the company is spending his loan (debt issued) and the return using it? Some companies use huge debt and still can repaid it back and have a return using it, other they do not use it in the correct way. Can you tell me which part of balance sheet I can investigate to understand these point?

Thank a lot in advance

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.