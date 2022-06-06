How can I understand in which way the company spend his debt (loan)? I mean from the balance sheet I can see how much debt the company issued and how much is paid back. But how can I see if the debt is a “good” or “bad” debt? Can I see how the company is spending his loan (debt issued) and the return using it? Some companies use huge debt and still can repaid it back and have a return using it, other they do not use it in the correct way. Can you tell me which part of balance sheet I can investigate to understand these point?

Thank a lot in advance