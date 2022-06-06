I am trying to understand the "net income" for S-Corp (in case of opting for Solo 401(k).

When we calculate "net income" of the S-Corp, do we take out "Profit sharing contribution 25%" as deduction?

For example: Let us say I have "one member" S-Corp with 100K Gross income, I am trying to maximize

Solo 401k

Employer profit sharing contribution

Voluntary after-tax contributions

All of these "items" are dependent on "net income", which means I need to deduct "all the expenses" to identify what would be "reasonable salary". Seems like Chicken egg problem.

Above 100K example, following 60/40 rule, if I take "salary" as 60k.

Salary - $60,000

7.5% of tax is one deductible - $4,500

Other business expenses - $5,000

401k employer contribution (25% of salary) - $15,000

Around $85,000 is total, which leaves $15,000. Now the confusion is, should I use this remaining amount ($15,000 - personal tax) to contribute towards "Voluntary after tax deduction" (or) I can contribute to "Voluntary after tax deduction" from the salary ($60,000 - personal tax)?

Anything else I can fine tune in this so I can maximize contributions towards savings (Both pre-tax and after-tax). Appreciate your suggestions!