If one searches for GICs (Canadian equivalent of a term deposit) on the Canadian financial service comparison site ratehub.ca for 3 year deposits with 10 000 CAD as investment capital, one will come across many GICs that offer returns of 4.3% per annum.

Conversely, if one searches for Festgeld (Time-deposits) on the German comparison site Check24 for a 3 year deposit with 10 000 Euro as investment capital, the best offer is only 1.43% return per annum.

Likewise, in the USA, the comparison site https://www.bankrate.com/ shows the best CD (Certificate of Deposit) rate of 2.5% per annum based on a 3 year term.

Questions

Why are rates in Canada ~1.75 times higher than the US and ~3 times higher than in the EU?

If a person had bank accounts in each of the three countries above, is there any reason why that person wouldn't store all their cash investments in Canada?

Would we expect the above discrepancies to continue to exist 5 or 10 years into the future?

Remarks

The capital of term deposits is subject to government deposit insurance in all of the 3 countries above.

The CAD, the USD and the Euro are generally considered stable currencies. I.e. the long-term trendline does not suggest that one currency is appreciating/depreciating relative to others in the long term.

All searches done on June 5, 2022