According to https://www.treasurydirect.gov/indiv/research/indepth/ibonds/res_ibonds_ibuy.htm#myself I can buy "up to $5,000 in paper I bonds using your federal income tax refund".

But I won't get anything near a $5000 refund. Heck, I might even owe some money...

What to do?

My crazy idea is to make a $5000 "estimated" tax payment in December, and then get (approximately) that money back in a paper Series I bond.

Is there a better way?

EDIT: yes, I already purchased the online $10,000 this year.