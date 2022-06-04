54 mins ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I am an expat in NL, and not from an EU country (not sure if that is important though).

I got a mortgage to buy a house, and now I can pay some money extra. I understand that the interest I pay is tax deductible. For example (and correct me if I am wrong):

If I earn X per year, then I pay taxes over (X - the amount of interest I paid).

So clear I will get less tax return, because an extra payment means less load and thus less interest.

For me, the diff in tax return should not be bigger than the gain from less monthly payment as a result of reduced mortgage.

Am I mistaken?