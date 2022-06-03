I prepared a tax return with Turbo and saved as pdf. Later, I discovered a 1099-INT I had neglected to include, so I edited the return to include it. But it did not change the amount of the refund. (I thought it would reduce the amount of the refund slightly.) Why is that? Maybe because the amount was so small (a bit less than $30) that it didn't bump us up to the next box in the tax table?

In the old days, before I started using Turbo and still used pencil and paper, I could see what was going on better.