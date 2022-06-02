0

Im in my late 30s and started investing right around the Great Recession in my 401K work plan. I have had the benefit of one of the longest bull markets from 2009 to 2021. I have never tried timing the market before and understand the fallacy albeit Im sure I have blind spots. In 2020 when it crashed I even doubled my contributions to ride the wave back up. Understanding at that time it was artificially suppressed from lock downs and fear.

Early in 2022 I couldn't ignore the macro anymore. Sometimes a freight train is so obvious you decide not to play chicken with it. In Feb I converted my 401k into a money market (Cash) within my plan. There are no fees as long as I didn't move it for 90 days back into the same funds (wash sale) My logic is, I didn't want to give up the gains from that constant bull ride from 2009-2021.

It's been 90 days now what? My 401K options are not very good. All funds offered are down huge. Selling in Feb I'm down 7% for the year (estimate it would have been 20%)

My plan is to wait until Oct-Nov (election) for signals to buy in. Was this a dumb move what I did? What's the best strategy to get back in? incremental? Or all at once?

Also, if we assume Armageddon finance scenario...is a money market (cash in dollars) the worst place to be? Even worse than stocks? Assuming the dollar is decimated, etc.

I would appreciate any feedback. And for the record I realize I went against what anyone would suggest I do, I know the difficulty of timing the rebound, etc. What's done is done. Probably wouldn't do it again if given the chance.

  • In armageddon finance scenario you should probably invest in bullets, guns and water purifiers. Matches also, maybe.
    – littleadv
    16 mins ago

