I have been trying to figure out how to use GnuCash / double-entry accounting in order to correctly enter the following situation:

I have asset accounts for my bank account and for 529 accounts for my kids.

My parents wanted to donate to one of the kids' accounts for a gift. I made the donation from my bank account and later they sent me the money.

My initial plan was to do something like:

DR Assets:Bank account CR Assets:Kids account CR Assets:Money owed by parents DR ?????

I realized that I didn't know how to make it balance. How should I record the money owed by my parents, and then how do I record once they paid me back?

I'm sure this is a very simple question, but somehow I've never run into it.