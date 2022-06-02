1

I have been trying to figure out how to use GnuCash / double-entry accounting in order to correctly enter the following situation:

I have asset accounts for my bank account and for 529 accounts for my kids.

My parents wanted to donate to one of the kids' accounts for a gift. I made the donation from my bank account and later they sent me the money.

My initial plan was to do something like:

DR Assets:Bank account
CR Assets:Kids account
CR Assets:Money owed by parents
DR ?????

I realized that I didn't know how to make it balance. How should I record the money owed by my parents, and then how do I record once they paid me back?

I'm sure this is a very simple question, but somehow I've never run into it.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.