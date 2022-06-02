I'm currently developping forex robot using Python API for Metatrader 5. Among different things, this robot places trades given by external signals (with price, SL and TP).

I use euro funded account, trade XAUUSD, and have a 1:100 leverage ratio. In order to implement 1% strategy (meaning never risk more than 1% of capital in one trade), I would like to calculate precise SL/TP level in euro, my account money, and fail to compute same results as given in my MT5 terminal.

If I take a trade as example (informations sourced from MT5):

SELL XAUUSD, price $1849.32

lot size : 0.01

date : 2022.05.31 13:31:05

closed at price $1848.03

profit announced by MT5 : 2,4€

What's the formula used to calculate this amount, placing leverage and exchange rate from USD to EUR ?

My method so far:

AFAIK, pip value for an USD account with USD as last currency in pair (i.e XAUUSD) is:

Applied to given trade above (result in dollars):

Total trade value (in dollars, without any leverage)

From this point, I can't find any way to include leverage and exchange rate for finding this 2,4€ profit.