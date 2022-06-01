having a compound capitalization scheme with a capitalization time of one year and interest rate= r, considering V_8 the amount of an 8 years periodical annuity (perido=1 year), immediate postponed with installment R=500€. assuming at the end of the annuity, V_8 is used in a simple capitalization scheme with interest rate=r for another 10 years and at the end the interest is 2969,96€. determine r and V_8.

this is an exercise i have to do for my stochastic calculus classes. what i have thought so far is that sicne the annuity is periodical with unit period and immediate postponed, i can say that V_8=R*[(1+r)^8]/8 and then considering the simple capitalization scheme formulas i've put 2969,96=V_8*(10)*r but at he end i have r=38% adn V_8=759,57. the probelm is that i do not think the interest rate can be that high

could someone help me?