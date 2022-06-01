0

I have an online date that asked me to allow your payment to be made to my Swedish account. It turns out that when I contacted the bank that does not seem like a serious bank capitasglo@interbauss.com (global capital bank) they told me to enter the person's account myself and make the transaction, but they asked me for a code C.O.T to be able to carry out the transaction, I have to pay 7200 euros! this made me wonder. I have exchanged mail with this supposed bank and they only tell me to trust them and that if I do not make the transaction the money will be used for something else and the owner will not be able to access it. I would like an outside opinion I am really very scared.

