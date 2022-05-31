I've started to use bookkeeping software (FreeAgent) and looking for guidance on categorising expenses. Freeagent has the following subset of categories;
|Code
|Description
|Tax reporting type
|Auto VAT rate
|101
|Cost of Sales
|Purchases
|Standard rate
|102
|Commission Paid
|Commissions Payable
|Standard rate
|103
|Materials
|Purchases
|Standard rate
|104
|Equipment Hire
|Material Costs
|Standard rate
|150
|Subcontractor Costs
|Subcontractor Costs
|Standard rate
Particularly, I'm looking for guidance on when to categorise an expense as "Cost of Sales" vs "Materials". I have both a restaurant business and a landlord/letting business. Can someone give likely examples of what would come under these categories for both business types?