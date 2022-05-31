I've started to use bookkeeping software (FreeAgent) and looking for guidance on categorising expenses. Freeagent has the following subset of categories;

Code Description Tax reporting type Auto VAT rate 101 Cost of Sales Purchases Standard rate 102 Commission Paid Commissions Payable Standard rate 103 Materials Purchases Standard rate 104 Equipment Hire Material Costs Standard rate 150 Subcontractor Costs Subcontractor Costs Standard rate

Particularly, I'm looking for guidance on when to categorise an expense as "Cost of Sales" vs "Materials". I have both a restaurant business and a landlord/letting business. Can someone give likely examples of what would come under these categories for both business types?