0

I hit the "Scan the dark web" button on the Experian web site.

I got:

enter image description here

Is this really an issue and if so is this worth upgrading my account?

Improve this question
3
  • Is this in the US?
    – littleadv
    14 hours ago
  • 1
    Note they are trying to sell you something, and that makes them untrustworthy.
    – user253751
    3 hours ago
  • "It won't prevent them from resurfacing your info later." So what's the benefit of paying to remove it temporarily? And these are just the "dark web" sites that don't bother to hide themselves from places like Experian.
    – chepner
    7 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.