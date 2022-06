Many reasons could cause homes to lose value instead of appreciate. I won't opine about Turkish real estate per se, since I know next to nothing about their economic, cultural, and institutional structures. Nevertheless, here are just a few reasons in general real estate could depreciate in a given area:

The population is shrinking, thereby reducing demand

Cultural reasons, i.e. people think it is "gross" to live in someone else's old home.

Local/Traditional Building materials for the area are not durable and depreciate quicker.

There is no change in land title, thus real estate is less valuable and more susceptible to depreciation.

The local economy habitually overbuilds increasing supply beyond sustainable demand.

Government subsidies to move people into newer, safer, construction.

Bad economic conditions such as low liquidity in the economy.

This list isn't exhaustive, but it should give you an idea on what could be causing the phenomenon.