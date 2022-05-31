After the Iranian revolution, President Carter frozen Iranian assets, and embargoes against the Islamic Republic of Iran has led to frozen assets the world over. The magnitude of these assets, at one point estimated at 120 billion, largely doing nothing except accumulate interest in bank accounts made me think that this would be a good MacGuffin for a heist plot.

But in what form are these assets actually stored in? Are they stored as gold bullion, is it locked up in real estate, is it a bunch of bits in a digital accounting system that just says banks hold so and much money on loan from Iran, is it piles of bearer bonds, is it towering piles of dollar bills?

This question has a more specific and a more general form:

How are Iranian assets in US banks specifically stored?

How are very large assets in general stored?

I know the answer is, to some degree, "all of the above": this article by Christian Science Monitor from 1989 is the only one I could find that goes into detail on the state of Iranian frozen assets in the US:

Because of the difficulty of taking inventory of private accounts, the US Treasury could only estimate the total of the assets frozen in 1979 at between $10 billion and $12 billion. These included deposits, securities, and gold at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York totaling $2.4 billion; deposits amounting to $5.6 billion at overseas offices of US banks and $2.1 billion at domestic branches; and an estimated $1 billion to $2 billion in individual assets.

but I'm still left wondering: what are these sums, gold bullion aside, actually stored as? Are the "deposits" actual dollar bills, are the "securities" pieces of paper in a bank vault? It's an area of how modern banking actually works that I know very little about, and the nature of Iranian frozen assets seemed like a nice vehicle for learning a little.