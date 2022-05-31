0

My online broker approached me with a "Kapitalmaßnahme Übernahme - Ausschreibung". As I understand it, they want to buy the stock I hold in a specific company (US01609W1027). The offer is over value (they offer 113, while the stock stands at below 100). There is a deadline (in September) until which I can respond.

  • What can I do with this? It seems that I could - right now or in the next couple of weeks/months - agree to the offer, offload the stock for the fixed price, and immediately buy new stock for the current (lower) price. That looks like a no-risk, 100% certain win, which doesn't seem right.
  • Who is making this offer, and why are they making it? It seems like a fixed offer in the future which others can accept or decline at any given point in time will always turn out badly for the one making it?
