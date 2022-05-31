1

I want to know what kind of stocks are good for constant returns, the price of the stock is not my main interest, what I am interested in is monthly/quarterly returns for a stable income source. Also what would be an optimal amount to invest to get returns of ~ 2000 USD monthly

Improve this question
New contributor
YaRmgl is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

YaRmgl is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.