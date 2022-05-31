I want to know what kind of stocks are good for constant returns, the price of the stock is not my main interest, what I am interested in is monthly/quarterly returns for a stable income source. Also what would be an optimal amount to invest to get returns of ~ 2000 USD monthly
I think you have a fundamental misunderstanding about dividends. These may be helpful: Do stock prices drop due to dividends?, If stock price drops by the amount of dividend paid, what is the use of a dividend, Can you trust shares with high dividend yields?– Flux35 mins ago