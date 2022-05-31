Restaurants in Dubai charge Municipality fee, Service charge, and VAT. Let's say all Prices are inclusive/exclusive of 10% service charge, 7% Municipality fee and 5% VAT.

How can I calculate this? Also, if there are other fees (such as tourism fee), how those are calculated?

I tried to calculate it, but I'm not getting the correct amounts.

Amount / ((100 + SC + MF + VAT)/100)

1531 / ((100 + 10 + 7 + 5)/100) = 1254.92

((1531 - 1254.92) / 100) * 10 * (100/22) = 125.49

((1531 - 1254.92) / 100) * 7 * (100/22) = 87.84

((1531 - 1254.92) / 100) * 5 * (100/22) = 62.75

