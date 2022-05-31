0

Restaurants in Dubai charge Municipality fee, Service charge, and VAT. Let's say all Prices are inclusive/exclusive of 10% service charge, 7% Municipality fee and 5% VAT.

How can I calculate this? Also, if there are other fees (such as tourism fee), how those are calculated?

I tried to calculate it, but I'm not getting the correct amounts.

Amount / ((100 + SC + MF + VAT)/100)
1531 / ((100 + 10 + 7 + 5)/100) = 1254.92

((1531 - 1254.92) / 100) * 10 * (100/22) = 125.49
((1531 - 1254.92) / 100) * 7 * (100/22) = 87.84
((1531 - 1254.92) / 100) * 5 * (100/22) = 62.75

[Restaurant 01] Photo - Sample 01

[Restaurant 02] Photo - Sample 02

[Restaurant 03] Photo - Sample 03

I posted this question in Travel StackExchange forum, but they suggested I should post here.

3
  • These receipts do not follow the same rules. Could they be from different locations in UAE? #1 has 3.5% municipality fee, #2 and #3 have 7%. UAE is actually several different countries, it may be that the rules between them are different.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • @littleadv, these are three bills from three different restaurants. I do have photos of bills, but I do not know where they were taken in UAE.
    – 337910
    1 hour ago
  • May I ask why it matters?
    – littleadv
    54 mins ago

0

