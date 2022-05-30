I am trying to make sure that I have all the use cases for cryptocurrency. Whether or not a cryptocurrency is optimal in any sense is a different issue from this question. Also, whether or not a cryptocurrency is pure foolishness is also a different question. I see three use cases; are there more?

The first use case would be among a large number of parties that persistently interact with one another, with cash flows moving in both directions. Persisting interactions tend to generate costs, and the argument would be that using a cryptocurrency would reduce transaction costs. Arguably, the group would want to internalize its costs. So they should create their own currency, but that is a different issue. Having a cryptocurrency would permit spontaneous access to third parties.

The second use case would be to complete the execution of contracts. Again, there are existing methods to do the same thing that goes back well over a hundred years. However, such a coin may facilitate fast execution and repeating execution.

The third use would be in money laundering. It would require the acquiescence of a political jurisdiction by permitting sufficient anonymity, but that isn’t necessarily a difficult thing.

Is there a case that I am missing?