I am attempting to purchase 6,000 shares of a micro cap company listed on the TSX-V exchange.

Total shares outstanding 120 million

Shares float 30 million

Bid .34 0 lots

Ask .395 0 lots

I understand there are no shares available at the moment, so I placed an order on TD Web Broker for 6,000 shares with a limit at .395 but it got rejected.

I was under the impression the order would sit in the system until a seller decided to fill it..

What am I missing?

EDIT: I adjusted the order to .40 and this time it was cancelled instead of rejected

Thx