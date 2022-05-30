In a statement of cash flows, the "closing cash balance" should be equal to the sum of cash from operations, investing and financing cash flows.

Since its the first year, so technically, changes in working capital = working capital which is total liabilities-total assets.

But when I try to calculate that for this company in it's first year, it drastically drops the cash from operations down and there's no way for me to balance my cash flow statement. What am I doing wrong? Why are these numbers not adding up?

PS: Is there a different stackoverflow for accounting questions?