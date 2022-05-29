0

I am very new to cryptos and trying to understand how transferring of a coin from one blockchain network to other works.

For example, let say that:

  • Bitcoin blockchain have X coins in circulation
  • Ethereum blockchain have Y coins in circulation

Now a user transfers P number of coins from bitcoin blockchain to Ethereum blockchain which equates to Q number of coins in Ethereum blockchain?

As each coin are native to the blockchain, what happen under the hood for such a transfer? Does both still have same X and Y number of coins but

  • the value of each of coin is bitcoin blockchain decreases and
  • the value of each coin in Ethereum blockchain increases
