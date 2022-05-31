I am very new to cryptos and trying to understand how transferring of a coin from one blockchain network to another works.
For example, let's say that:
- The Bitcoin blockchain has X coins in circulation
- The Ethereum blockchain has Y coins in circulation
Now a user transfers P number of coins from the Bitcoin blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain which equates to Q number of coins in the Ethereum blockchain.
As each coin is native to the blockchain, what happens under the hood for such a transfer? Do both still have same X and Y number of coins but
- the value of each coin in the Bitcoin blockchain decreases and
- the value of each coin in the Ethereum blockchain increases?