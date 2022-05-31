Most chains do not support transferring coins from one chain to another, at least not natively.

Some chains (such as Ethereum) support smart contracts, which in this context, it makes most sense to think of as "plugins" for the code powering the chain, that add extra capabilities and extra rules. On chains that support smart contracts, it's possible to created "wrapped" versions of coins from other chains, where a "guest" coin from a guest chain is held in trust by an intermediary on that guest chain, and you can move the wrapped version around on the "host" (smart contract) chain. The intermediary who is holding the asset on the guest chain will allow anyone holding the wrapped asset to "unwrap" it on the guest chain, and get the coins held there back.

If the "guest" chain also supports smart contracts, it's possible that the intermediary is also a smart contract, and you may get some assurances that they can't run away with the coins that are held in trust, because the code doesn't allow them to (although bugs in code do happen, and have lead to these intermediaries being compromised and drained in some instances). If the guest chain doesn't support smart contracts (which Bitcoin doesn't), then the intermediary needs to be someone you trust, because the safeguards that prevent them simply taking the coins they hold in trust are much weaker.