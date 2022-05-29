I've spent some time reading about these very basic things and am wondering if I understand it correctly: there are stock exchanges, corporations' stocks are traded on those exchanges, there are also exchange-traded funds (ETF) and mutual funds which buy and sell corporations' stocks and whose own stocks are traded on the exchanges as well, and there are indices which are not 'real things' (do not have own stocks and thus aren't traded) but are sums of the prices of a single stock (share) of the corporations they include, and in order to 'invest in an index' one has to buy stocks of an index fund which is either a mutual fund or ETF that only owns stocks of all the corporations the index includes.

Did I misunderstood something (or everything)?